SRF Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2828.05 and closed at ₹2857.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2864.75 and a low of ₹2769.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹83,226.61 crore, SRF continues to show resilience. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2994.85, while the low is ₹2088.55. The BSE volume recorded was 27,620 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹2800.00. Over the past year, however, SRF's shares have appreciated by 25.44% to reach the same price of ₹2800.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|27.5%
|6 Months
|12.78%
|YTD
|28.69%
|1 Year
|25.44%
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2855.52
|Support 1
|2760.42
|Resistance 2
|2907.68
|Support 2
|2717.48
|Resistance 3
|2950.62
|Support 3
|2665.32
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 3.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 385 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2864.75 & ₹2769.65 yesterday to end at ₹2809.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend