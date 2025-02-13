SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2809.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹2809.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹2865 and a low of ₹2752.30, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹83,947.51 crore, SRF's performance is notable in the context of its 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and low of ₹2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,981 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in SRF suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
SRF Live Updates: SRF trading at ₹2836.70, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2823.80
SRF Live Updates: SRF share price is at ₹2836.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2767.87 and ₹2880.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2767.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2880.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has increased by 0.92%, currently trading at ₹2849.75. Over the past year, SRF shares have experienced a significant rise of 25.44%, reaching ₹2849.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|27.5%
|6 Months
|12.78%
|YTD
|28.69%
|1 Year
|25.44%
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2880.57
|Support 1
|2767.87
|Resistance 2
|2929.13
|Support 2
|2703.73
|Resistance 3
|2993.27
|Support 3
|2655.17
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2676.0, 5.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 774 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 851 k
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 764 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2809.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2865 & ₹2752.30 yesterday to end at ₹2832. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend