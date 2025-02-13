Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 2823.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2836.70 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2809.95 and closed slightly lower at 2809.35. The stock experienced a high of 2865 and a low of 2752.30, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of 83,947.51 crore, SRF's performance is notable in the context of its 52-week high of 2994.85 and low of 2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,981 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST SRF Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in SRF suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

13 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST SRF Live Updates: SRF trading at ₹2836.70, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2823.80

SRF Live Updates: SRF share price is at 2836.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2767.87 and 2880.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2767.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2880.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has increased by 0.92%, currently trading at 2849.75. Over the past year, SRF shares have experienced a significant rise of 25.44%, reaching 2849.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months27.5%
6 Months12.78%
YTD28.69%
1 Year25.44%
13 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12880.57Support 12767.87
Resistance 22929.13Support 22703.73
Resistance 32993.27Support 32655.17
13 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2676.0, 5.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8878
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
13 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 774 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 851 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 764 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2809.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2865 & 2752.30 yesterday to end at 2832. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.