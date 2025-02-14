SRF Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2859.95 and closed lower at ₹2823.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹2885.10 and a low of ₹2812.25, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,176.09 crore. Over the past year, SRF reached a peak of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5,669 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2880.25
|Support 1
|2807.4
|Resistance 2
|2919.1
|Support 2
|2773.4
|Resistance 3
|2953.1
|Support 3
|2734.55
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 5.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 584 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2885.10 & ₹2812.25 yesterday to end at ₹2841.40. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend