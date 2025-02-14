Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 2823.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2841.40 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2859.95 and closed lower at 2823.80. The stock experienced a high of 2885.10 and a low of 2812.25, reflecting some volatility throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 84,176.09 crore. Over the past year, SRF reached a peak of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5,669 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12880.25Support 12807.4
Resistance 22919.1Support 22773.4
Resistance 32953.1Support 32734.55
14 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2698.0, 5.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8878
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
14 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 590 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 853 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 584 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2823.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2885.10 & 2812.25 yesterday to end at 2841.40. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

