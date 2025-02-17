SRF Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2853.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹2841.40, experiencing a high of ₹2853.05 and a low of ₹2725. The market capitalization stood at ₹81,508.37 crore. Over the past year, SRF reached a 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 74,849 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2826.73
|Support 1
|2698.68
|Resistance 2
|2903.92
|Support 2
|2647.82
|Resistance 3
|2954.78
|Support 3
|2570.63
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 1.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2853.05 & ₹2725 yesterday to end at ₹2751.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.