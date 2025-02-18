Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 09:30:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.10 -1.67%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 308.40 0.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.00 -0.95%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,669.95 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 718.50 -1.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Sees Decline in Trading Performance Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Sees Decline in Trading Performance Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 2748.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2745.60 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened and closed at 2751.35, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of 2759.50 and a low of 2715.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 81,509.85 crore, SRF is significantly above its 52-week low of 2088.55, but remains below its 52-week high of 2994.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,317 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:30:48 AM IST

SRF Live Updates: SRF trading at ₹2745.60, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2748.85

SRF Live Updates: SRF share price is at 2745.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2724.8 and 2768.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2724.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2768.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Feb 2025, 09:18:33 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at 2758.20. Over the past year, SRF shares have appreciated by 15.45%, reaching 2758.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.79%
3 Months28.31%
6 Months10.97%
YTD22.78%
1 Year15.45%
18 Feb 2025, 08:46:06 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12768.75Support 12724.8
Resistance 22786.1Support 22698.2
Resistance 32812.7Support 32680.85
18 Feb 2025, 08:34:23 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2698.0, 1.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8888
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
18 Feb 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 865 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03:30 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2751.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2759.50 & 2715.55 yesterday to end at 2751.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue