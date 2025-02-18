SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Sees Decline in Trading Performance Today

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened and closed at ₹2751.35, indicating no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹2759.50 and a low of ₹2715.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹81,509.85 crore, SRF is significantly above its 52-week low of ₹2088.55, but remains below its 52-week high of ₹2994.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,317 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Live Updates: SRF trading at ₹2745.60, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2748.85
SRF Live Updates: SRF share price is at ₹2745.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2724.8 and ₹2768.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2724.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2768.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has increased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹2758.20. Over the past year, SRF shares have appreciated by 15.45%, reaching ₹2758.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|28.31%
|6 Months
|10.97%
|YTD
|22.78%
|1 Year
|15.45%
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2768.75
|Support 1
|2724.8
|Resistance 2
|2786.1
|Support 2
|2698.2
|Resistance 3
|2812.7
|Support 3
|2680.85
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 1.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 865 k
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2751.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2759.50 & ₹2715.55 yesterday to end at ₹2751.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.