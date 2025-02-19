Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2748.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2741.40 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2747.80 and closed at 2748.85, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 2764.75 and a low of 2725.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 81,213.60 crore. Over the past year, SRF has seen a 52-week high of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55, with a trading volume of 6,446 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 298 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 856 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2748.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2764.75 & 2725.25 yesterday to end at 2741.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

