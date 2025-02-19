SRF Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2747.80 and closed at ₹2748.85, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2764.75 and a low of ₹2725.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹81,213.60 crore. Over the past year, SRF has seen a 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55, with a trading volume of 6,446 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2764.75 & ₹2725.25 yesterday to end at ₹2741.40. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.