SRF Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2727.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹2727.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹2800.30 and a low of ₹2711.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹82,952.58 crores, SRF's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,690 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹2806.85. Over the past year, SRF's shares have risen by 16.55%, reaching ₹2806.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% increase, climbing to 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.6%
|3 Months
|32.87%
|6 Months
|10.37%
|YTD
|24.93%
|1 Year
|16.55%
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2829.65
|Support 1
|2741.2
|Resistance 2
|2859.2
|Support 2
|2682.3
|Resistance 3
|2918.1
|Support 3
|2652.75
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 3.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 358 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 351 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2727.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2800.30 & ₹2711.85 yesterday to end at ₹2800.10. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.