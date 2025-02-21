Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 2727.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2800.10 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2727.80 and closed slightly lower at 2727.25. The stock experienced a high of 2800.30 and a low of 2711.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 82,952.58 crores, SRF's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,690 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at 2806.85. Over the past year, SRF's shares have risen by 16.55%, reaching 2806.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% increase, climbing to 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.6%
3 Months32.87%
6 Months10.37%
YTD24.93%
1 Year16.55%
21 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12829.65Support 12741.2
Resistance 22859.2Support 22682.3
Resistance 32918.1Support 32652.75
21 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2698.0, 3.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8888
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
21 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 358 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 351 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2727.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2800.30 & 2711.85 yesterday to end at 2800.10. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

