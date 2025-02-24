SRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2807 and closed at ₹2795.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2818 and a low of ₹2754.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,203.05 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance showed a 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55, with a trading volume of 5,547 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹2763.00. Over the past year, however, SRF's shares have appreciated by 15.35%, also reaching ₹2763.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22795.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|34.95%
|6 Months
|11.57%
|YTD
|24.17%
|1 Year
|15.35%
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2812.92
|Support 1
|2749.17
|Resistance 2
|2847.33
|Support 2
|2719.83
|Resistance 3
|2876.67
|Support 3
|2685.42
SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 2.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 430 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 838 k
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 424 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2795.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2818 & ₹2754.25 yesterday to end at ₹2773.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.