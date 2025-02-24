Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -0.80 %. The stock closed at 2795.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2773.15 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2807 and closed at 2795.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2818 and a low of 2754.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 82,203.05 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance showed a 52-week high of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55, with a trading volume of 5,547 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at 2763.00. Over the past year, however, SRF's shares have appreciated by 15.35%, also reaching 2763.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22795.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.97%
3 Months34.95%
6 Months11.57%
YTD24.17%
1 Year15.35%
24 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12812.92Support 12749.17
Resistance 22847.33Support 22719.83
Resistance 32876.67Support 32685.42
24 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2698.0, 2.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8888
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
24 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 430 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 838 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 424 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2795.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2818 & 2754.25 yesterday to end at 2773.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

