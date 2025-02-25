Hello User
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 2757.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2740.80 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2756.60 and closed at 2776.20, marking an upward movement. The stock reached a high of 2798 and a low of 2742 during the day. With a market capitalization of 81,620.57 crore, SRF's performance reflects its stability, with a 52-week high of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,384 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST SRF Live Updates: Stock Peers

SRF Live Updates: The share price of SRF decreased by 0.70% today, reaching 2738.25, while its competitors show mixed performance. Peers like Pidilite Industries and Berger Paints India are experiencing declines, whereas Asian Paints and Solar Industries India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2252.454.00.183394.02186.35216054.51
Pidilite Industries2726.0-36.4-1.323414.42663.7138657.32
SRF2738.25-19.4-0.72994.852088.5581168.52
Solar Industries India8891.025.60.2913300.06698.2580454.71
Berger Paints India501.75-1.1-0.22629.6437.858498.77
25 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST SRF Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in SRF suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST SRF Live Updates: SRF trading at ₹2740.80, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2757.65

SRF Live Updates: SRF share price is at 2740.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2731.0 and 2787.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2731.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2787.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has decreased by 0.12%, currently trading at 2754.45. Over the past year, SRF's shares have increased by 15.66%, reaching 2754.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months33.52%
6 Months8.7%
YTD23.3%
1 Year15.66%
25 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12787.0Support 12731.0
Resistance 22820.5Support 22708.5
Resistance 32843.0Support 32675.0
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2698.0, 2.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8888
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
25 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 370 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 818 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 366 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2776.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2798 & 2742 yesterday to end at 2753.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.