SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Faces Downward Trend in Today's Trading Session

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2756.60 and closed at ₹2776.20, marking an upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2798 and a low of ₹2742 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹81,620.57 crore, SRF's performance reflects its stability, with a 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,384 shares.
SRF Live Updates: The share price of SRF decreased by 0.70% today, reaching ₹2738.25, while its competitors show mixed performance. Peers like Pidilite Industries and Berger Paints India are experiencing declines, whereas Asian Paints and Solar Industries India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2252.45
|4.0
|0.18
|3394.0
|2186.35
|216054.51
|Pidilite Industries
|2726.0
|-36.4
|-1.32
|3414.4
|2663.7
|138657.32
|SRF
|2738.25
|-19.4
|-0.7
|2994.85
|2088.55
|81168.52
|Solar Industries India
|8891.0
|25.6
|0.29
|13300.0
|6698.25
|80454.71
|Berger Paints India
|501.75
|-1.1
|-0.22
|629.6
|437.8
|58498.77
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in SRF suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
SRF Live Updates: SRF share price is at ₹2740.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2731.0 and ₹2787.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2731.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2787.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has decreased by 0.12%, currently trading at ₹2754.45. Over the past year, SRF's shares have increased by 15.66%, reaching ₹2754.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|33.52%
|6 Months
|8.7%
|YTD
|23.3%
|1 Year
|15.66%
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2787.0
|Support 1
|2731.0
|Resistance 2
|2820.5
|Support 2
|2708.5
|Resistance 3
|2843.0
|Support 3
|2675.0
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2698.0, 2.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 366 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2798 & ₹2742 yesterday to end at ₹2753.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.