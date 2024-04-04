Hello User
SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today Live Updates : SRM CONTRACTORS Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRM CONTRACTORS stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 236.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.65 per share. Investors should monitor SRM CONTRACTORS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRM CONTRACTORS Stock Price Today

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : SRM CONTRACTORS opened at 225, closed at 210 with a high of 236.2 and a low of 213.75. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 348,708 shares traded. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price NSE Live :SRM CONTRACTORS trading at ₹237.65, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹236.2

SRM CONTRACTORS stock is currently priced at 237.65, with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.61. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today :SRM CONTRACTORS trading at ₹236.2, up 12.48% from yesterday's ₹210

SRM CONTRACTORS stock is currently trading at 236.2, with a percent change of 12.48, representing a net change of 26.2. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Live :SRM CONTRACTORS closed at ₹210 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRM CONTRACTORS on BSE, the volume was 348,708 shares with a closing price of 210.

