SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today Live Updates : SRM CONTRACTORS Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
SRM CONTRACTORS stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 236.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.05 per share. Investors should monitor SRM CONTRACTORS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRM CONTRACTORS Stock Price Today

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : SRM CONTRACTORS opened at 248, reached a high of 248, and a low of 229.2 before closing at 236.2. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 236.2, while the low was at 213.75. The BSE volume for the day was 538,055 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today :SRM CONTRACTORS trading at ₹240.05, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹236.2

SRM CONTRACTORS stock is currently priced at 240.05, showing a 1.63% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.85, indicating a positive trend in the market.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Live :SRM CONTRACTORS closed at ₹236.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRM CONTRACTORS on the BSE, the volume was 538,055 shares with a closing price of 236.2.

