SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today Live Updates : SRM CONTRACTORS Shares Slide as Trading Turns Bearish

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : SRM CONTRACTORS opened at ₹234.8 and closed at ₹240.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹234.8 and a low of ₹228.05. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248 and the 52-week low is ₹213.75. The BSE volume for the day was 133,637 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRM CONTRACTORS stock is currently priced at ₹228.3, showing a decrease of -4.89% with a net change of -11.75.
On the last day of trading for SRM CONTRACTORS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 133,637 shares with a closing price of ₹240.05.
