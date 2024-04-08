Hello User
SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today Live Updates : SRM CONTRACTORS Shares Slide as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRM CONTRACTORS stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -4.89 %. The stock closed at 240.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.3 per share. Investors should monitor SRM CONTRACTORS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRM CONTRACTORS Stock Price Today

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : SRM CONTRACTORS opened at 234.8 and closed at 240.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 234.8 and a low of 228.05. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248 and the 52-week low is 213.75. The BSE volume for the day was 133,637 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today :SRM CONTRACTORS trading at ₹228.3, down -4.89% from yesterday's ₹240.05

SRM CONTRACTORS stock is currently priced at 228.3, showing a decrease of -4.89% with a net change of -11.75.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Live :SRM CONTRACTORS closed at ₹240.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRM CONTRACTORS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 133,637 shares with a closing price of 240.05.

