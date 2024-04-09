Hello User
SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRM CONTRACTORS stock price went down today, 09 Apr 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 228.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.9 per share. Investors should monitor SRM CONTRACTORS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRM CONTRACTORS Stock Price Today

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : SRM CONTRACTORS opened at 225 and closed at 228.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 227.5 and a low of 216.9. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 248 and the low was 213.75. The BSE volume for the day was 68245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading for SRM CONTRACTORS on the BSE, the volume was 68245 shares with a closing price of 228.3.

