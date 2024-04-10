Hello User
SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRM CONTRACTORS stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 216.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.1 per share. Investors should monitor SRM CONTRACTORS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRM CONTRACTORS Stock Price Today

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : On the last day, SRM CONTRACTORS opened at 210 and closed at 216.9. The high for the day was 212.85, while the low was 206.1. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low were 248 and 213.75, respectively. A total of 54,699 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Live :SRM CONTRACTORS closed at ₹216.9 on last trading day

On the last day, SRM CONTRACTORS had a trading volume of 54,699 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 216.9.

