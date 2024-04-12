Hello User
SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today Live Updates : SRM CONTRACTORS Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRM CONTRACTORS stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 206.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.25 per share. Investors should monitor SRM CONTRACTORS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRM CONTRACTORS Stock Price Today

SRM CONTRACTORS Share Price Today : SRM CONTRACTORS had an open price of 205 and a close price of 206.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 214.9, while the low was 201. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores, with a 52-week high of 248 and a 52-week low matching the closing price of 206.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Today :SRM CONTRACTORS trading at ₹211.25, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹206.1

SRM CONTRACTORS stock is currently priced at 211.25, showing a 2.5% increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 5.15.

12 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST SRM CONTRACTORS share price Live :SRM CONTRACTORS closed at ₹206.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRM CONTRACTORS on the BSE, the volume was 27,919 shares and the closing price was 206.1.

