Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India's Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had an open price of ₹85.56 and closed at ₹85.39. The stock had a high of ₹85.94 and a low of ₹85.35. The market capitalization of SAIL is ₹35,398.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59 and the 52-week low is ₹73.8. The BSE volume for SAIL was 248,046 shares.
The stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently at ₹85.3, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Steel Authority Of India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.1 (+0.0%) & ₹2.9 (+3.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for Steel Authority Of India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-11.11%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1601.0
|36.05
|2.3
|1806.2
|990.0
|44400.66
|Jindal Stainless
|472.0
|19.0
|4.19
|541.45
|153.01
|38866.11
|Steel Authority Of India
|85.5
|0.11
|0.13
|103.59
|73.8
|35315.99
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|534.6
|1.9
|0.36
|687.85
|163.15
|26987.9
|KIOCL
|332.1
|-2.45
|-0.73
|520.0
|165.2
|20183.41
