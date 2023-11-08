Hello User
Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India's Stock Plunges on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:05 AM IST Trade
Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 85.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.3 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India

On the last day of trading, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had an open price of 85.56 and closed at 85.39. The stock had a high of 85.94 and a low of 85.35. The market capitalization of SAIL is 35,398.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.59 and the 52-week low is 73.8. The BSE volume for SAIL was 248,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:05 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹85.3, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹85.39

The stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently at 85.3, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Steel Authority Of India

Top active call options for Steel Authority Of India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.1 (+0.0%) & 2.9 (+3.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Steel Authority Of India at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.0 (-11.11%) & 0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
APL Apollo Tubes1601.036.052.31806.2990.044400.66
Jindal Stainless472.019.04.19541.45153.0138866.11
Steel Authority Of India85.50.110.13103.5973.835315.99
Lloyds Metals & Energy534.61.90.36687.85163.1526987.9
KIOCL332.1-2.45-0.73520.0165.220183.41
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹85.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 248,046 shares. The closing price for the stock was 85.39.

