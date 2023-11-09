Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India sees stock rise as demand for steel increases

Hello User
Steel Authority Of India sees stock rise as demand for steel increases

LIVE UPDATES
09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 85.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.96 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India

On the last day of trading, the open price for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) was 85.56, while the closing price was 85.39. The stock reached a high of 86.55 and a low of 84.94 during the day. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently at 35,506.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.59, and the 52-week low is 73.8. The BSE volume for SAIL was 1,184,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹85.96, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹85.39

The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is 85.96. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.57.

09 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹85.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,184,725. The closing price for the stock was 85.39.

