Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India sees stock rise as demand for steel increases

On the last day of trading, the open price for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) was ₹85.56, while the closing price was ₹85.39. The stock reached a high of ₹86.55 and a low of ₹84.94 during the day. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently at ₹35,506.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, and the 52-week low is ₹73.8. The BSE volume for SAIL was 1,184,725 shares.
The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹85.96. There has been a 0.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.57.
