Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Steel Authority of India's stock opened at ₹134.05 and closed at ₹133.65. The stock had a high of ₹135.95 and a low of ₹131.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹54,564.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150, while the 52-week low is ₹80.5. The stock had a trading volume of 555,034 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 130. The bid price is 128.65 and the offer price is 129.0. The offer quantity is 16,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 8,000 shares. The open interest for SAIL is 145,128,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
