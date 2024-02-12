Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.1 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Stock Price Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Steel Authority of India's stock opened at 134.05 and closed at 133.65. The stock had a high of 135.95 and a low of 131.85. The company has a market capitalization of 54,564.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150, while the 52-week low is 80.5. The stock had a trading volume of 555,034 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Steel Authority Of India February futures opened at 134.05 as against previous close of 132.55

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 130. The bid price is 128.65 and the offer price is 129.0. The offer quantity is 16,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 8,000 shares. The open interest for SAIL is 145,128,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price NSE Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 555,034. The closing price for the stock was 133.65.

