Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) opened at ₹134.05 and closed at ₹133.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹135.95 and a low of ₹121. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently ₹50,764.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹150 and ₹80.5 respectively. The BSE volume for SAIL was 5,299,977 shares.

Steel Authority Of India share price NSE Live :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹119.9, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹122.9 The current data for Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹119.9. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3, implying that the stock has decreased by ₹3. Overall, this data suggests that the SAIL stock has experienced a decline in value.

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock had a low price of ₹116.35 and a high price of ₹121.55 on the current day.

Steel Authority Of India February futures opened at 120.25 as against previous close of 121.95 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 118.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 118.4, while the offer price is 118.5. There is a significant bid quantity of 136,000 shares and an offer quantity of 16,000 shares. The open interest stands at 135,872,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹118.1, down -3.91% from yesterday's ₹122.9 As of the current data, the stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹118.1. There has been a percent change of -3.91, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -4.8, implying a decrease of ₹4.8 in the stock price.

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.28% 3 Months 27.15% 6 Months 40.93% YTD -0.73% 1 Year 45.18%

Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹122.9, down -8.04% from yesterday's ₹133.65 The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹122.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.04%, resulting in a net change of -10.75. This indicates a decline in the value of SAIL stock.

Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Steel Authority Of India on the BSE was 5,299,977 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹133.65.