Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) opened at ₹134.05 and closed at ₹133.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹135.95 and a low of ₹121. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently ₹50,764.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹150 and ₹80.5 respectively. The BSE volume for SAIL was 5,299,977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹119.9. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3, implying that the stock has decreased by ₹3. Overall, this data suggests that the SAIL stock has experienced a decline in value.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock had a low price of ₹116.35 and a high price of ₹121.55 on the current day.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 118.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 118.4, while the offer price is 118.5. There is a significant bid quantity of 136,000 shares and an offer quantity of 16,000 shares. The open interest stands at 135,872,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹118.1. There has been a percent change of -3.91, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -4.8, implying a decrease of ₹4.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.28%
|3 Months
|27.15%
|6 Months
|40.93%
|YTD
|-0.73%
|1 Year
|45.18%
The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹122.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.04%, resulting in a net change of -10.75. This indicates a decline in the value of SAIL stock.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Steel Authority Of India on the BSE was 5,299,977 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹133.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!