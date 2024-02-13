Hello User
Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 122.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.9 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Stock Price Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) opened at 134.05 and closed at 133.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 135.95 and a low of 121. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently 50,764.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 150 and 80.5 respectively. The BSE volume for SAIL was 5,299,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:25 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price NSE Live :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹119.9, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹122.9

The current data for Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is 119.9. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3, implying that the stock has decreased by 3. Overall, this data suggests that the SAIL stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock had a low price of 116.35 and a high price of 121.55 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Steel Authority Of India February futures opened at 120.25 as against previous close of 121.95

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 118.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 118.4, while the offer price is 118.5. There is a significant bid quantity of 136,000 shares and an offer quantity of 16,000 shares. The open interest stands at 135,872,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹118.1, down -3.91% from yesterday's ₹122.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is 118.1. There has been a percent change of -3.91, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -4.8, implying a decrease of 4.8 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.28%
3 Months27.15%
6 Months40.93%
YTD-0.73%
1 Year45.18%
13 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹122.9, down -8.04% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is 122.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 8.04%, resulting in a net change of -10.75. This indicates a decline in the value of SAIL stock.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Steel Authority Of India on the BSE was 5,299,977 shares. The closing price for the shares was 133.65.

