Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Faces Stock Decline

The last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) saw the stock open at ₹90.16 and close at ₹88.07. The highest price reached during the day was ₹90.5, while the lowest price was ₹88.32. The market capitalization for SAIL is currently at ₹36,968.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, and the 52-week low is ₹73.8. The BSE volume for SAIL on this day was 578,860 shares.
The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹88.6, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -0.99. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.11% and decreased by 0.99 in absolute terms. Overall, this suggests a negative performance for SAIL stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.77%
|3 Months
|-2.67%
|6 Months
|6.08%
|YTD
|6.59%
|1 Year
|4.63%
The stock price of Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) is currently at ₹89.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 1.43.
On the last trading day, Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) had a trading volume of 578,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹88.07.
