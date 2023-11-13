Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 89.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.6 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India

The last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) saw the stock open at 90.16 and close at 88.07. The highest price reached during the day was 90.5, while the lowest price was 88.32. The market capitalization for SAIL is currently at 36,968.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.59, and the 52-week low is 73.8. The BSE volume for SAIL on this day was 578,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹88.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹89.59

The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is 88.6, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -0.99. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.11% and decreased by 0.99 in absolute terms. Overall, this suggests a negative performance for SAIL stock.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.77%
3 Months-2.67%
6 Months6.08%
YTD6.59%
1 Year4.63%
13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹89.5, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹88.07

The stock price of Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) is currently at 89.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 1.43.

13 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹88.07 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) had a trading volume of 578,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 88.07.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.