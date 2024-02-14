Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹119 and closed at ₹122.9. The stock reached a high of ₹121.55 and a low of ₹116.35. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently ₹48,698.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150, while the 52-week low is ₹80.5. On the BSE, there were 6,277,430 shares traded for SAIL. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Steel 137.7 -0.2 -0.15 147.35 101.65 168129.68 Jindal Steel & Power 737.75 -0.05 -0.01 804.85 503.0 75257.0 Steel Authority Of India 122.45 4.55 3.86 150.0 80.5 50578.28 Jindal Stainless 577.8 5.05 0.88 639.0 241.84 47578.05 APL Apollo Tubes 1350.05 16.35 1.23 1806.2 1046.55 37441.05

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Steel Authority of India reached a low of ₹116.15 today and a high of ₹122.65.

Steel Authority Of India February futures opened at 115.55 as against previous close of 117.85 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 120.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 119.85, while the offer price is at 120.0. The offer quantity stands at 128,000 shares, while the bid quantity is at 8,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 131,376,000, indicating a high level of market participation and interest in SAIL.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -19.0% 3 Months 21.25% 6 Months 35.3% YTD -4.69% 1 Year 41.39%

