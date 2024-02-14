 Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 117.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.9 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Steel Authority Of India Stock Price Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 119 and closed at 122.9. The stock reached a high of 121.55 and a low of 116.35. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently 48,698.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150, while the 52-week low is 80.5. On the BSE, there were 6,277,430 shares traded for SAIL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:31:11 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Steel137.7-0.2-0.15147.35101.65168129.68
Jindal Steel & Power737.75-0.05-0.01804.85503.075257.0
Steel Authority Of India122.454.553.86150.080.550578.28
Jindal Stainless577.85.050.88639.0241.8447578.05
APL Apollo Tubes1350.0516.351.231806.21046.5537441.05
14 Feb 2024, 10:20:06 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price NSE Live :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹122.9, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹117.9

The current price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock is 122.9. There has been a percent change of 4.24, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5:. This suggests that the stock has increased by 5 rupees.

14 Feb 2024, 10:12:29 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Steel Authority of India reached a low of 116.15 today and a high of 122.65.

14 Feb 2024, 10:03:11 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India February futures opened at 115.55 as against previous close of 117.85

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 120.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 119.85, while the offer price is at 120.0. The offer quantity stands at 128,000 shares, while the bid quantity is at 8,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 131,376,000, indicating a high level of market participation and interest in SAIL.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:55:01 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹121, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹117.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is 121. There has been a percent change of 2.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.1 units.

14 Feb 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:38:25 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-19.0%
3 Months21.25%
6 Months35.3%
YTD-4.69%
1 Year41.39%
14 Feb 2024, 09:06:32 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹117.9, down -4.07% from yesterday's ₹122.9

The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is at 117.9. There has been a percent change of -4.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09:01 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹122.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,277,430. The closing price for the shares was 122.9.

