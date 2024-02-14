Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹119 and closed at ₹122.9. The stock reached a high of ₹121.55 and a low of ₹116.35. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently ₹48,698.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150, while the 52-week low is ₹80.5. On the BSE, there were 6,277,430 shares traded for SAIL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.