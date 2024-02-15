Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹116.95 and closed at ₹117.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹123.7 and a low of ₹116.15. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently at ₹50,784.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150 and the 52-week low is ₹80.5. The BSE volume for SAIL was 3,311,929 shares.

