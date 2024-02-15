Hello User
Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 122.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.2 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Stock Price Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 116.95 and closed at 117.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 123.7 and a low of 116.15. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently at 50,784.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150 and the 52-week low is 80.5. The BSE volume for SAIL was 3,311,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.29%
3 Months27.18%
6 Months44.82%
YTD-0.57%
1 Year46.02%
15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹124.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹122.95

The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is 124.2. There has been a 1.02% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

15 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹117.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,311,929. The closing price for the stock was 117.9.

