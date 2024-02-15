Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹116.95 and closed at ₹117.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹123.7 and a low of ₹116.15. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently at ₹50,784.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150 and the 52-week low is ₹80.5. The BSE volume for SAIL was 3,311,929 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.29%
|3 Months
|27.18%
|6 Months
|44.82%
|YTD
|-0.57%
|1 Year
|46.02%
The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹124.2. There has been a 1.02% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.
On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,311,929. The closing price for the stock was ₹117.9.
