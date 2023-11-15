Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Steel Authority of India saw the stock open at ₹89.6 and close at ₹89.59. The highest price reached during the day was ₹89.63, while the lowest price was ₹87.61. The company has a market capitalization of ₹36,439.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, while the 52-week low is ₹73.8. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,179 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹89.59 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,225,179. The closing price for the stock was ₹89.59.