Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) Surges in Trading Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹124.2 and closed at ₹122.95. The stock reached a high of ₹127 and a low of ₹123.3 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹51,920.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for SAIL are ₹150 and ₹80.5, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,334 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹125.7, with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.24% and has gained 2.75 points. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of SAIL stock.
On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,261,334.
