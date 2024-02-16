Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 122.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.7 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Stock Price Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the stock of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 124.2 and closed at 122.95. The stock reached a high of 127 and a low of 123.3 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stands at 51,920.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for SAIL are 150 and 80.5, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,334 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹125.7, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹122.95

The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is 125.7, with a percent change of 2.24 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.24% and has gained 2.75 points. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of SAIL stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹122.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,261,334. The closing price for the stock was 122.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!