Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Shares Plunge as Trade Turns Bearish

The last day of trading for Steel Authority Of India saw an open price of ₹89.44 and a close price of ₹88.22. The stock had a high of ₹89.75 and a low of ₹88.25. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹36,513.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59 and the 52-week low is ₹73.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,356,417 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|3.91%
|6 Months
|6.76%
|YTD
|6.96%
|1 Year
|2.55%
