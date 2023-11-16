Hello User
Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Shares Plunge as Trade Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 88.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.33 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India

The last day of trading for Steel Authority Of India saw an open price of 89.44 and a close price of 88.22. The stock had a high of 89.75 and a low of 88.25. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 36,513.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.59 and the 52-week low is 73.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,356,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹88.33, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹88.4

The current data of Steel Authority of India's stock shows that the price is 88.33. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.07, suggesting a small decline in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's performance is relatively stable with a minor decrease.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months3.91%
6 Months6.76%
YTD6.96%
1 Year2.55%
16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹88.4, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹88.22

The current stock price of Steel Authority Of India is 88.4 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.2% and the actual increase in price is 0.18.

16 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹88.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 1,356,417. The closing price of the stock was 88.22.

