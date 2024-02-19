Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 125.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.45 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Stock Price Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today : Steel Authority Of India's stock opened at 127.25 and closed at 125.7 on the last trading day. The day's high was 131.45 and the low was 127. The market capitalization stands at 52,643.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 150 and 80.5 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 2,023,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹125.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Steel Authority Of India (SAIL) had a trading volume of 2,023,537 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SAIL stock was 125.7.

