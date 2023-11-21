Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Stock Soars on Strong Performance

On the last day of trading, the stock of Steel Authority Of India opened at ₹89.89 and closed at ₹89.27. The highest price reached during the day was ₹91.48, while the lowest was ₹89.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,290.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, and the 52-week low is ₹73.8. A total of 1,224,261 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap APL Apollo Tubes 1688.35 5.2 0.31 1806.2 1017.55 46823.15 Jindal Stainless 537.5 8.05 1.52 541.45 168.65 44259.61 Steel Authority Of India 91.29 1.01 1.12 103.59 73.8 37707.57 Lloyds Metals & Energy 564.1 0.35 0.06 687.85 163.15 28477.13 KIOCL 310.7 0.95 0.31 520.0 165.2 18882.83

Steel Authority Of India share price NSE Live :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹91.04, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹90.28 The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹91.04. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.76, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.76 points.

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Steel Authority of India stock is ₹90.8, while the high price is ₹91.6.

Steel Authority Of India November futures opened at 91.25 as against previous close of 90.65 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 91.25. The bid price stands at INR 91.45, while the offer price is INR 91.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 16,000 and a bid quantity of 40,000. The open interest for SAIL is 108,888,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.95% 3 Months 4.29% 6 Months 10.12% YTD 9.32% 1 Year 12.03%

