Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Stock Soars on Strong Performance

On the last day of trading, the stock of Steel Authority Of India opened at ₹89.89 and closed at ₹89.27. The highest price reached during the day was ₹91.48, while the lowest was ₹89.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,290.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, and the 52-week low is ₹73.8. A total of 1,224,261 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1688.35
|5.2
|0.31
|1806.2
|1017.55
|46823.15
|Jindal Stainless
|537.5
|8.05
|1.52
|541.45
|168.65
|44259.61
|Steel Authority Of India
|91.29
|1.01
|1.12
|103.59
|73.8
|37707.57
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|564.1
|0.35
|0.06
|687.85
|163.15
|28477.13
|KIOCL
|310.7
|0.95
|0.31
|520.0
|165.2
|18882.83
The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is ₹91.04. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.76, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.76 points.
The current day's low price for Steel Authority of India stock is ₹90.8, while the high price is ₹91.6.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 91.25. The bid price stands at INR 91.45, while the offer price is INR 91.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 16,000 and a bid quantity of 40,000. The open interest for SAIL is 108,888,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹91.18. This represents a percent change of 1 and a net change of 0.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|4.29%
|6 Months
|10.12%
|YTD
|9.32%
|1 Year
|12.03%
The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹90.28. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.01.
On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,224,261. The closing price of the stock was ₹89.27.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!