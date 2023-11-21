Hello User
Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Stock Soars on Strong Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 90.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.04 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India

On the last day of trading, the stock of Steel Authority Of India opened at 89.89 and closed at 89.27. The highest price reached during the day was 91.48, while the lowest was 89.55. The market capitalization of the company is 37,290.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.59, and the 52-week low is 73.8. A total of 1,224,261 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
APL Apollo Tubes1688.355.20.311806.21017.5546823.15
Jindal Stainless537.58.051.52541.45168.6544259.61
Steel Authority Of India91.291.011.12103.5973.837707.57
Lloyds Metals & Energy564.10.350.06687.85163.1528477.13
KIOCL310.70.950.31520.0165.218882.83
21 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price NSE Live :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹91.04, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹90.28

The current data for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock shows that the price is 91.04. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.76, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.76 points.

21 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Steel Authority of India stock is 90.8, while the high price is 91.6.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Steel Authority Of India November futures opened at 91.25 as against previous close of 90.65

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 91.25. The bid price stands at INR 91.45, while the offer price is INR 91.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 16,000 and a bid quantity of 40,000. The open interest for SAIL is 108,888,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price update :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹91.18, up 1% from yesterday's ₹90.28

The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is 91.18. This represents a percent change of 1 and a net change of 0.9.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months4.29%
6 Months10.12%
YTD9.32%
1 Year12.03%
21 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Today :Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹90.28, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹89.27

The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is 90.28. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.01.

21 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹89.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,224,261. The closing price of the stock was 89.27.

