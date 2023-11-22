Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹90.8 and closed at ₹90.28. The stock had a high of ₹91.6 and a low of ₹90.5. The market capitalization of SAIL is ₹37,430.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, while the 52-week low is ₹73.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 726,450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹90.28 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Steel Authority of India on the BSE was 726,450. The closing price of the shares was ₹90.28.