Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 90.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.24 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India, the stock opened at 91 and closed at 90.62. The highest price reached during the day was 91.08, while the lowest price was 88.75. The market capitalization of the company is 36,860.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.59, and the 52-week low is 73.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 609,034.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Steel Authority Of India share price Live :Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹90.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 609,034. The closing price for the stock on that day was 90.62.

