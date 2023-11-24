Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) saw an open price of ₹89.74 and a close price of ₹89.24. The stock had a high of ₹90.27 and a low of ₹88.20. The market capitalization of SAIL is currently ₹37,121.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.59, while the 52-week low is ₹73.80. The BSE volume for SAIL on this day was 484,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Steel Authority of India stock is ₹89.99 with a net change of ₹0.12 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|2.61%
|6 Months
|9.24%
|YTD
|8.71%
|1 Year
|8.06%
The current stock price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹90.21. There has been a 0.38% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.
On the last day, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had a trading volume of 484,595 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹89.24.
