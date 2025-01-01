Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 111.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.1 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened and closed at 111.8, with a high of 113.6 and a low of 111.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 46,728.63 crores. Over the past year, SAIL's stock has reached a high of 175.65 and a low of 107.5. The BSE volume for the day was 656,518 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.12Support 1111.77
Resistance 2115.03Support 2110.33
Resistance 3116.47Support 3109.42
01 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 0.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
01 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18794 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 656 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹111.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 113.6 & 111.25 yesterday to end at 113.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

