Thu Jan 02 2025 09:22:31
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 113.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 112.95 and closed slightly higher at 113.1. The stock reached a high of 113.35 and a low of 112.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 46,728.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 107.5. BSE recorded a trading volume of 304,203 shares for SAIL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:21:41 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.53% today, currently trading at 113.60. However, over the past year, the company's shares have decreased by 8.19%, also standing at 113.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.15%
3 Months-14.05%
6 Months-25.52%
YTD-0.18%
1 Year-8.19%
02 Jan 2025, 08:48:12 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.55Support 1112.45
Resistance 2114.0Support 2111.8
Resistance 3114.65Support 3111.35
02 Jan 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 0.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
02 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17915 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04:06 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹113.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 113.35 & 112.25 yesterday to end at 113. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

