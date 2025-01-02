Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹112.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹113.1. The stock reached a high of ₹113.35 and a low of ₹112.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹46,728.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹107.5. BSE recorded a trading volume of 304,203 shares for SAIL.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.53% today, currently trading at ₹113.60. However, over the past year, the company's shares have decreased by 8.19%, also standing at ₹113.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.15%
|3 Months
|-14.05%
|6 Months
|-25.52%
|YTD
|-0.18%
|1 Year
|-8.19%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.55
|Support 1
|112.45
|Resistance 2
|114.0
|Support 2
|111.8
|Resistance 3
|114.65
|Support 3
|111.35
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 0.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17915 k
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹113.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.35 & ₹112.25 yesterday to end at ₹113. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend