Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹112.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹113.1. The stock reached a high of ₹113.35 and a low of ₹112.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹46,728.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹107.5. BSE recorded a trading volume of 304,203 shares for SAIL.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.