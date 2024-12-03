Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹116.75 and closed at ₹117.10, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹119.45 and a low of ₹115.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹49,186.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹89.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 499,418 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.34%, currently trading at ₹120.70. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 27.84%, reaching ₹120.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.37%
|3 Months
|-8.0%
|6 Months
|-28.42%
|YTD
|-3.7%
|1 Year
|27.84%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.35
|Support 1
|116.75
|Resistance 2
|121.7
|Support 2
|114.5
|Resistance 3
|123.95
|Support 3
|113.15
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 4.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|12
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 499 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.45 & ₹115.85 yesterday to end at ₹119.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.