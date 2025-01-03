Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹113.05 and closed at ₹113, with a high of ₹114.35 and a low of ₹112.05. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹46,646.02 crore. Over the past year, SAIL's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹107.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 596,075 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.35 & ₹112.05 yesterday to end at ₹114.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend