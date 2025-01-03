Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 113 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.05 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 113.05 and closed at 113, with a high of 114.35 and a low of 112.05. The company has a market capitalization of approximately 46,646.02 crore. Over the past year, SAIL's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 107.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 596,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17293 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹113 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.35 & 112.05 yesterday to end at 114.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

