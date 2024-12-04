Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened and closed at ₹119.1, maintaining a stable position. The stock reached a high of ₹123.15 and a low of ₹119.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,718.72 crore, SAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹93.44. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 1,336,246 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1336 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.15 & ₹119.1 yesterday to end at ₹122.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.