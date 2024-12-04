Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 119.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.8 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened and closed at 119.1, maintaining a stable position. The stock reached a high of 123.15 and a low of 119.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 50,718.72 crore, SAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 93.44. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 1,336,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20696 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1336 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹119.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.15 & 119.1 yesterday to end at 122.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.