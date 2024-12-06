Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹122.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹122.25. The stock reached a high of ₹123.65 and a low of ₹121.1 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,462.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹93.44, with a trading volume of 776,419 shares on the BSE.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹122.85. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has risen by 23.27% to reach ₹122.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.32%
|3 Months
|-6.17%
|6 Months
|-16.63%
|YTD
|-0.95%
|1 Year
|23.27%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.73
|Support 1
|121.18
|Resistance 2
|124.97
|Support 2
|119.87
|Resistance 3
|126.28
|Support 3
|118.63
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 6.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|12
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 776 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.65 & ₹121.1 yesterday to end at ₹122.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.