Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 122.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.35 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 122.9 and closed slightly lower at 122.25. The stock reached a high of 123.65 and a low of 121.1 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 50,462.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 93.44, with a trading volume of 776,419 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at 122.85. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has risen by 23.27% to reach 122.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.32%
3 Months-6.17%
6 Months-16.63%
YTD-0.95%
1 Year23.27%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.73Support 1121.18
Resistance 2124.97Support 2119.87
Resistance 3126.28Support 3118.63
06 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 6.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold8865
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell991213
06 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20301 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 776 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹122.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.65 & 121.1 yesterday to end at 122.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.