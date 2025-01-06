Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹114.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.05. The stock reached a high of ₹115.9 and a low of ₹113.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹47,158.21 crore, SAIL's 52-week high stands at ₹175.65, while the low is ₹107.5. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 405,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 0.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 405 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.9 & ₹113.55 yesterday to end at ₹114.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend