Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹113.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹114.20. The stock reached a high of ₹114.35 and a low of ₹109.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹45,609.26 crore, SAIL's performance reflects its stability in the market. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹107.50, with a trading volume of 1,194,458 shares on BSE.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.07
|Support 1
|108.62
|Resistance 2
|115.93
|Support 2
|107.03
|Resistance 3
|117.52
|Support 3
|104.17
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 3.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1194 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.35 & ₹109.9 yesterday to end at ₹110.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend