Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened and closed at ₹110.3, reflecting stability. The stock reached a high of ₹112.25 while the lowest price matched the opening price at ₹110.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹46,042.97 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIL's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹107.5, with a trading volume of 407,512 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹110.70. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by 2.48%, also standing at ₹110.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.47%
|3 Months
|-11.42%
|6 Months
|-28.54%
|YTD
|-1.47%
|1 Year
|-2.48%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|112.33
|Support 1
|110.38
|Resistance 2
|113.27
|Support 2
|109.37
|Resistance 3
|114.28
|Support 3
|108.43
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 2.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15982 k
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹110.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹112.25 & ₹110.3 yesterday to end at ₹111.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend