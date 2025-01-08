Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 110.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.5 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened and closed at 110.3, reflecting stability. The stock reached a high of 112.25 while the lowest price matched the opening price at 110.3. The market capitalization stood at 46,042.97 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIL's stock has fluctuated between a high of 175.65 and a low of 107.5, with a trading volume of 407,512 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at 110.70. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by 2.48%, also standing at 110.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.47%
3 Months-11.42%
6 Months-28.54%
YTD-1.47%
1 Year-2.48%
08 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1112.33Support 1110.38
Resistance 2113.27Support 2109.37
Resistance 3114.28Support 3108.43
08 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 2.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15982 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹110.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 112.25 & 110.3 yesterday to end at 111.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

