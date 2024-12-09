Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:24:02
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.00 0.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.90 -0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,312.80 0.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.15 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.25 0.49%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 123.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.85 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 122.8 and closed slightly lower at 122.35. The stock reached a high of 125.15 and a low of 122.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 51,173.08 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 93.44. The BSE volume for the day was 622,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30:12 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹123.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹123.85

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 123.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 122.32 and 125.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 122.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Steel Authority of India has remained unchanged, currently trading at 123.85. Over the past year, the stock has increased by 25.20%, reaching 123.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.79%
3 Months-4.86%
6 Months-18.89%
YTD0.19%
1 Year25.2%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47:39 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.37Support 1122.32
Resistance 2126.78Support 2120.68
Resistance 3128.42Support 3119.27
09 Dec 2024, 08:33:14 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 7.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold8875
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell991113
09 Dec 2024, 08:19:42 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19531 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 622 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:04:07 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹122.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 125.15 & 122.1 yesterday to end at 123.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue