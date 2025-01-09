Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹111.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹111.50, reaching a high of ₹111.50 and a low of ₹109.10 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹45,336.65 crore. Over the past year, SAIL has experienced a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹107.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,306,017 shares.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 3.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1306 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.5 & ₹109.1 yesterday to end at ₹109.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend