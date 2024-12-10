Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹124.75 and closed at ₹123.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹126.60 and a low of ₹122.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹52,098.32 crore, SAIL's performance is notably below its 52-week high of ₹175.65 and above its low of ₹93.44. The BSE volume recorded was 858,568 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 9.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|11
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 858 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.6 & ₹122.7 yesterday to end at ₹126.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.